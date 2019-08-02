100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Aug. 2, 1919
Earl Sawyer had occasion to go down to Stanfield yesterday afternoon and having learned through the newspapers that jack rabbits are a source of grief to the farmers in that vicinity, decided to take his trusty gun and exterminate the pests. Between Echo and Stanfield Sawyer stopped his car and soon was hot in pursuit of the rodents and it is told that he fired several rounds of good ammunition. While reticent to tell today how many paid the supreme sacrifice, it is reported from Stanfield that alfalfa hay is still being eaten up by unwelcome rabbits. “There was an awful flock of them,” Sawyer said today and it was learned on good authority in spite of his efforts there still is.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Aug. 2, 1969
Tom Able’s Farmer’s Market, a mile south of Hermiston on Highway 32, lost an undetermined amount of cash, 40 watermelons, and cigarettes from a vending machine as the result of a break-in Tuesday night. In addition to the theft, Janey Ables, daughter of the owner, said the firm also suffered a major loss due to vandalism. One of the acts was mixing an assortment of 60 pounds of beans with Spam and onions. State police are investigating.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Aug. 2, 1994
A persuasive letter-writing campaign has finally paid off for teacher Sally Sundin and her class of West Hills Intermediate School fifth graders. ABC TV’s “Good Morning America” has agreed to visit the Round-Up city in late August. “The best lesson is be persistent,” said Sundin, already known in Pendleton for her bulldog grip on projects that interest her. Sundin and her class began writing about Eastern Oregon and the Pendleton Round-Up earlier last year, creating a booklet they sent along to ABC’s New York City studios. Now the class, which will be sixth graders in the fall, will get a chance to say “Good Morning America” when KATU, the Portland ABC affiliate, decides on a filming date, Sundin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.