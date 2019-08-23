100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Aug. 23, 1919
Yellow jackets are reported to be unusually thick in the mountains this summer and likewise unusually vicious in their behavior. This is indicated as presaging a hard winter. It is recalled by men in the hills that on several occasions yellow jackets have been promiscious just before hard winters and it is particularly recalled that they were abundant preceding the hard winter of 1915.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Aug. 23, 1969
It’s not that there isn’t plenty of seating — proper grandstand type seating — at the Heppner rodeo grounds. After all, it was just last year that they built that brand-new south grandstand. Some people just like sitting on the fence. So, explained Charley Daly, president of the Morrow County rodeo board, they’ve put up a new board fence on the west end of the grounds for fence sitters. Well over 200 rodeo contestants from throughout the Northwest are expected to compete in this year’s Morrow County Rodeo Saturday and Sunday in Heppner. They will compete in six major events including cow milking and several special events and races for a total purse of $1,735.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Aug. 23, 1994
A Boardman man arrested Saturday for assaulting a 46-year-old Hermiston man, stealing his gun, pointing it at people watching the attack and then kicking a car, is now accused of attempted murder. Albert Valdez was arrested Saturday at a Hermiston mini-market following the attack at the victim’s home in Hermiston. Valdez, 28, of Boardman, was initially charged with two counts of menacing, first-degree theft, fourth-degree assault, second-degree criminal mischief, harassment and being an ex-convict in possession of a firearm. The attempted murder charge was added later.
