100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Aug. 6, 1919
Hogs which neither chew the cud nor cleave the hoof disport themselves in the pen kept by John Russell, a farmer living at Yoakum. Russel’s swine, unlike their kin, have a solid hoof, not dissimilar to that of a mule. They are known as a mule foot hog. This vagary of nature has been doubted by several who have been told of the presence of such animals but to prove that it is no isolated case, Mr. Russell showed an East Oregonian man his animals last night. All have the solid hoof and seem none the worse for it. The only explanation which can be given for the peculiarity is that the animals are descended from a species of boar which lived in a swampy land and found a solid hoof evolving through several generations because of its necessity.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Aug. 6, 1969
Dan Morrison, court reporter for Umatilla County Circuit Court, has filed a $200 small claim against Umatilla County District Attorney Joe Smith. Morrison said Smith was responsible for sending him to Salem April 1 ostensibly to a legislative hearing, but that the event was an April Fool’s joke. A hearing on Morrison’s claim is set for Aug. 13 before District Judge Richard Courson.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Aug. 6, 1994
Can having a baby improve your golf game? The answer for Lisa Newman of Pendleton is, apparently, yes. Newman, the mother of 1-year-old Scott, highlighted what has become one of the most successful summers of her golfing career with the championship of the Washington State Women’s Golf Association tournament at Bellevue last week. Newman stayed at the home of life-long friend Tarie Bennett of Bellevue during the week-long tournament — and beat her hostess in the match-play final. Her convincing 5-and-4 victory came despite the fact that Scott was up sick most of the night before after eating too much frosting at his first birthday party. Newman managed a couple hours sleep.
