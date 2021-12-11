100 years ago — 1921
Residents of the north side of the city were rudely disturbed shortly before midnight when eight shots brought many a head from its pillow. A “peeper” was reported at the residence of R. M. Commelin, Jackson and Lincoln streets. One report has it that there were two men outside the house. Whether the intruders were merely spying, or whether they were awaiting an opportunity to enter the house was not discovered by those who turned in the alarm, but the police are inclined to believe that the men were “peeping.” Pete Inman and Traffic Officer Turner answered the call. They emptied their guns in the air when the man ran. No arrests were effected.
50 years ago — 1971
The Oregon Cattlemen’s Association is working to establish a common ground between ranchers and environmentalists. “We want to work with them instead of butting heads,” Charles Otley, OCA president and Klamath rancher, said Friday in Pendleton, as the OCA executive committee met here for the first time in many years. The goal is to sit down with conservation groups and government agencies “and explain the cattlemen’s situation to them,” Otley said. To do the job, the OCA is seeking the formation of a Natural Resources Council of Oregon. One of the major problems facing livestock growers, he said, is an increase of predators such as coyotes and cougars. Government control programs on coyotes have been cut back sharply and the cougar is now a protected big game animal in Oregon. Otley said cattlemen and sheepmen don’t want to cause the extinction of any species of wildlife. “But we do need control in problem areas.”
25 years ago — 1996
The community of Adams is not in danger of having its history lost. The Adams Ladies Club has made sure of that. The group has just issued its fourth volume of the “History of Adams.” Covering the years 1914-1923, Volume IV, like the previous volumes, is “kind of like a diary of the community,” says researcher Gilberta Lieuallen. The original town of Adams was platted and recorded in May 1883. According to the Ladies Club, from 1893 to 1903, the City Council in Adams passed 62 ordinances to govern the city. Ordinance No. 1 regulated the speed of riding or driving horses or mules through the streets of Adams. That ordinance is still in effect today. The volumes include reports of who bought a new car, how the Adams sports teams fared, who broke what bone, who was born and died, and a host of incidents in between. What of Volume V? “We’ve run out of money,” Lieuallen says of the project. “I can’t do any more research until we get some funds.” The club is considering seeking nonprofit status so it can apply for grants to fund the final volume of this massive undertaking. “If we can bring it up to 1943, then we’ll cover 60 years,” she said. “That will bring us fairly current.”
