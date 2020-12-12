100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 12, 1920
The home of Miss Sybil Farley was the interesting scene last evening of a K.K.K. meeting, a myriad of Yuletide suggestions marking unique appointments. A Christmas tree raised its gift laden branches from a glistening snow drift which centered a pretty supper table and Santa, in his 1920 motor sped toward a little cottage “over the hill.” Crimson candles and bon bon bags supplemented Christmas place cards bearing the names of Mrs. L. W. Kingsbury, Mrs. Oscar Cutler, Mrs. Thomas Ward, Mrs. William Pierce, Mrs. Martia Elder, Miss Edna Becker, Miss Alma Rhorman, Miss Mary Joerger, Miss Elizabeth Joerger, Miss Laura Schwartz and the hostess. Music afforded additional pleasure to the evening.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 12, 1970
Children attending McKay Creek Elementary School were asked: What would you look like if you were a television set? and what would your life look like? Here are some of their insightful answers:
Janet Foreman, age 10: “I’d hate standing all day doing nothing but getting turned on and off.”
Tina Ashby, age 8: “I wouldn’t get to watch television.”
Jeff Marsh, age 10: “I’d feel pretty boxed up.”
Scott Peterson, age 7: “I couldn’t eat peanut butter sandwiches.”
Barbara Rush, age 11: “I’d be happy if I had a good movie on.”
Deanna Peterson, age 8: “I’d get pretty tired of standing up all the time.”
Barbara Olson, age 11: “I don’t know how it would be. I’ve never been a television set before.”
Evelyn Lucore, age 9: “I wouldn’t like getting finger prints all over me.”
“Nick Donnelly, age 10: “I wouldn’t like my channels getting switched back and forth all the time.”
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 12, 1995
A sad chapter in the otherwise happy story of the Hermiston Community Center opening and early operation may be over following the arrest of a Hermiston man for vandalizing the facility. Anonymous sources led police to arrest the 36-year-old on charges of first-degree theft and two counts each of criminal mischief and second-degree burglary, the last two of which are felonies. The man was arrested without incident at his home for the Oct. 12 break-in and ransacking of the Hermiston Chamber of Commerce offices in the Community Center. The vandalism caused $4,500 damage to the then newly-opened building. The timing of the crime, right after the center’s long-awaited opening, and the extent of the damage shocked the community. Papers were strewn about the offices, dirt from potted plants was spread around, office equipment was damaged, a fire extinguisher was sprayed in the conference room, windows were broken and holes were kicked in walls. Police believe his motivation for the vandalism was a traffic citation and the towing of his vehicle.
