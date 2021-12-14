100 years ago — 1921
That Eastern Oregon should attempt the formation of a new state if justice cannot be secured from Portland is the suggestion of the Baker Herald in a story published December 12 over the signature of the publisher, George H. Currey. It begins: “Recent actions on the part of the Portland Chamber of Commerce can be construed in no other light than insults to the intelligence of the people of Eastern Oregon.” The story continues to list several facts as evidence of this strong statement. “Portland seems to think the people of Eastern Oregon are perfect damphools,” he writes. “Portland holds out the hand of friendship and coolly asks for a million dollars for the purpose of holding a Portland fair in 1925, while in the other hand concealing a freight rate dagger, distracting our attention from the building of extravagant scenic wonder highways near Portland, with state bonds payable by the people of Eastern Oregon.” Mr. Currey concludes: “I personally pray for the day when Eastern Oregon can be organized under some plan, can unite upon some program, can successfully combat the play of one section against another, and say to Portland in terms that provide no surrender, either give us a square deal or give us a new state.”
50 years ago — 1971
Union Pacific Railroad has offered to sell its depot at Hermiston to the Oregon Trail Council of Camp Fire Girls, Rondi O’Gara, executive director of the council, reported. Mrs. O’Gara said that should the offer be accepted — and it appeared it would — the depot would be moved to the council’s 40-acre campground 15 miles east of Pendleton in the Blue Mountains. The site, near Deadman’s Pass, has water and electricity but has been without a building where Camp Fire Girls could hold functions. Union Pacific said it would sell the depot to the council for $110.
25 years ago — 1996
A log cabin is a special creation. It resembles the forests from which it sprung. It has the uncanny knack of blending in with the land. It suggests privacy bordering on seclusion. It brings out the history in all of us. It’s highly likely that none of that was a consideration for students at Weston-McEwen High School in Athena when they expressed an interest in building a log cabin. To them, it was a project with an exciting end result. “I thought if they were willing to try it, why not?” said shop teacher David Lange.
“As an older teacher, I get sick of doing the same thing over and over.” Going into the project, Lange knew he had some very skilled craftsmen but he wasn’t sure the teenagers would master the teamwork necessary to making it a reality. In the end both Lange and his parent volunteer, David Lynde, were impressed with the students’ performance and input. During the winter they’ll put the finishing touches on the cabin, then, as the weather warms, the class will auction the structure to the highest bidder.
