The buffalo carcass which will be distributed to Pendleton people by the Pendleton Trading Co. is expected to arrive here tomorrow, according to information which has been received by the management of the store. It will arrive on the Northern Pacific. The buffalo will be placed in the window which will be specially decorated for the purpose. Orders for the meat have been received by the company for several weeks.
50 years ago — 1971
Round-Up residents who delayed until this weekend purchasing their Christmas trees learned in many instances that they didn’t have as many from which to select as in previous years. Commercial cutting permits were issued at the U.S. Forest Service office in Pendleton for only 346 trees, down considerably from the number issued in 1970. Two reasons were given for this: There were fewer trees in convenient locations for commercial cutters and heavy snow in the mountains made it difficult to get into the commercial areas. Only about a dozen commercial cutters obtained permits. One of them got a permit for 100 trees, but was able to get only 20. The Forest Service sold 1,846 individual tree cutting permits. Last weekend, despite the snow in the mountains, individuals streamed into the forests to cut their own trees. The sale of aluminum trees in Pendleton was about normal, merchants reported.
25 years ago — 1996
A little bit of Pendleton is standing in the desert of Phelan, Calif. The old courthouse, the Byrd School and Dr. Fred Vincent’s residence, which used to stand where the Elks’ Club is on Byers Avenue, live in miniature in the home of E.B. Casteel. The newly completed courthouse was a particular labor of love for Casteel. “From 1931 to 1938, my father was the county clerk,” he recalled. “My mother took over and was there until around 1955. I grew up in the courthouse. For five years, we lived right across the street. I mowed the lawn, and I used to wind the clock in the clock tower.” All of Casteel’s replicas have personal meanings to him. He recreated Byrd School in Pilot Rock because his mother was schooled there. Casteel’s wife, Theresa Arnreiter Casteel, was the daughter of Dr. Vincent. Casteel’s joy obviously is in the creation of these landmarks of his personal history. He has given them to the Umatilla County Historical Society to exhibit as they wish.
