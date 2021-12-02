100 years ago — 1921
Another accident, said by Traffic Officer R. E. Turner, to have been caused by a violation of the law, resulted last night in painful injuries to E. W. Gillaspy. The accident occurred near the state hospital on the highway when Mr. Gillaspy and a boy, whose identity is unknown to the police, clashed. Both were riding bicycles, according to the information secured by the traffic officers, and neither bicycle was equipped with a headlight. Gillaspy was rendered temporarily unconscious when he crashed to the pavement after the collision, and he was painfully injured about the head. In the future, according to Turner, cyclists who ride after dark without lights will be prosecuted for violating the law. 50 years ago — 1971
A guitar is easier to move around than an organ. This is the reason Tracey Fordice, who sings at the Skyroom at Pendleton Municipal Airport, is learning how to play the guitar. She uses her own organ for performances and her father transports it between home and her job. The Pendleton High School junior has been playing at the Skyroom for six months. During the school year, she works two weekends a month. Tracey sings and plays about 250 songs a night. She knows most of them from memory. She sings contemporary music and likes “Carole King stuff best.” While she has had piano lessons, she plays by ear instead of using music. She is saving the money she earns for college and to go to Europe with a folk singing group. Tracey says her grades haven’t suffered. Her parents won’t let her work unless she maintains a 3.5 grade point average. “That means I’m studying more than I ever did before,” she said.
25 years ago — 1996
Sen.-elect Gordon Smith said he’s resigned his management posts in Smith Frozen Foods in preparation for his full-time job as Oregon’s newest senator. State Senate president the past two years, Smith said he and his wife still own the majority of stock in the family company and he plans to keep that stock unless he’s required to divest it under ethics rules. The Senate Ethics Committee helped bounce former Sen. Bob Packwood and caused some political heartburn for retiring Sen. Mark Hatfield when he forgot to report some gifts from friends. So Smith isn’t taking any chances. In addition to resigning as president of his company, he plans to ask the Senate Ethics Committee for guidance on handling his fortune to avoid any conflicts of interest.
Smith amassed a fortune as president and chief executive of Smith Frozen Foods, one of the largest private label packers of frozen vegetables in the United States. He declined to estimate his wealth, but he said he did not argue with a newspaper report that put his net worth near $20 million.
