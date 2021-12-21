100 years ago — 1921
The United School Band of Pendleton has been organized a little more than one year, and to give account of its efforts during the more than 12 months which its members have spent working together, the band is planning to present a concert some time in January. Practices are being held now by the membership under the direction of A. W. Lundell to get the program in readiness. The band consists of about 50 pieces. The players have been taken from all of the schools of the city, and the organization is now playing a medium grade of music, according to Director Lundell. Some of the boys are also practicing with the Round-Up band. There is some slight indebtedness to be met by the boys’ organization, and they have chosen the concert method as a good way to raise the funds they need to pay the amount they are now owing.
50 years ago — 1971
Steelhead are moving and if the Umatilla River doesn’t muddy up, fishing could be good this weekend. Don Brandt, Stanfield, caught the first Pendleton steelhead of the season Thursday, while fishing near Main Street during the noon hour. He estimated its weight at six pounds. Fresh eggs were the bait. The Umatilla’s steelhead run won’t peak for more than two months, however, according to Game Commission records. The electronic fish counter that in past years gave anglers some indication of the number of steelhead in the stream is out of action, so the only way to find out if the steelhead are present is to try to catch them. The Umatilla is open to steelheading from the mouth upstream to the Mission bridge
25 years ago — 1996
Gas prices average 20 cents less per gallon in Hermiston than in Pendleton, although the towns are just 30 miles apart. But local fuel distributors and station managers say there are several factors contributing to price differences. “In Hermiston, you have more competition. You have the AM-PM and the truck stop in Stanfield,” said Rudy Olbrich, general manager of Bonbright Oil, a fuel distributing company. AM-PM at the south edge of Hermiston on Highway 195, which often prices its fuel more than a dime lower than any other station in the area, sends many Hermiston gas merchants scrambling to set their prices as low as profitably possible. Today’s prices at the station were $1.05 for regular unleaded, $1.11 for unleaded plus and $1.21 for unleaded premium gasoline. It is also more expensive to deliver fuel to Pendleton than to Hermiston. Most gas stations in the two cities buy their fuel from companies in Pasco. Bringing gasoline to Pendleton costs about $40 more per load because of the greater distance.
