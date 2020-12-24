100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 24, 1920
Autos rushing to a fire at 1144 Grange street Saturday night nearly dealt injury to a local fireman attending the hydrant, Fire Chief W. E. Ringold said today. He threatened to bring criminal action against drivers of cars hereafter who follow up the fire engines and get too near the scene of the fire, thereby jeopardizing the lives of firemen or persons in burning buildings. The alarm Saturday night came about 7:30 and was in the apartments occupied by Mr. and Mrs. Sam Wright. A bed, some curtains and the wall paper in one room were burned. The loss is estimated by the chief at $50.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 24, 1970
He’s off. Santa Claus is on his way at last! The jolly old Saint and his famous reindeer are zooming through the arctic skies right now, heading for the American border. He’ll reach it tonight. The northern lights switched to a clear steady green — the “go ahead” signal. And the Royal Canadian Mounted Police sent Santa this message: “We are clearing all air lines in your path, old boy. There is no speeding limit for you tonight. The sky is yours!” And Santa Claus needed that wide, clear road in the sky. For his big red sled was packed so full of gifts it overflowed. “Oh, dear,” worried Santa, just before take off. “I do hope none of these presents falls out and beans some poor innocent rabbit down there. I believe this must be the heaviest load I’ve had in 20 years.” “What is he fretting about?” whispered Donder to Vixen. “He’s only riding that sled. We have to pull it.”
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 24, 1995
Freeways at Hermiston and Pendleton will be studied for their potential for “intelligent” technology over the next 20 years. The highway study will pave the way for the expected future — cars that automatically avoid collisions, electronic signs that warn or ice and fog ahead, and systems that instantly pinpoint the scene of an accident. The states of Oregon, Washington and Idaho and the Federal Highway Administration have chosen the routes from Portland to Boise as part of a nationwide effort organized under the name “Intelligent Highways Systems.” The study will be used by ITS America and the U.S. Department of Transportation, which are developing national goals for intelligent transportation systems. Study recommendations will be based largely on what travelers in the corridors say are needed. Some of the technology already is in place. The state recently opened a weigh-in-motion truck inspection center at Umatilla, one of the most advanced in the nation.
