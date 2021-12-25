This is a very Merry, Merry Christmas, and if anyone believes it is not, all he needs to do to make sure is to ask Guy B. Wyrick, Pendleton scattergun artist and sportsman. Guy had a narrow escape from death yesterday by drowning in the Umatilla river, and he is feeling very grateful because he is still able to tread dry ground and eat roast duck and get and give Christmas presents. He was hunting for ducks near Hermiston along the river with “King,” a Chesapeake Retriever, when the rotten ice gave way, and the sportsman precipitated into the water. Weighed down with boots, three ducks, a heavy shooting jacket and several boxes of shells, and not being a strong swimmer, Wyrick experienced great difficulty in his efforts to get back to safety. Seeing that the hunter was having trouble, King took to the water and several times “nosed” Wyrick, thrusting his muzzle between Wyrick’s left arm and shoulder and swimming with all his might. Through the dog’s efforts he was shoved nearer the bank and escaped the icy water, and also the danger of being swept over the crest of the dam which was not very far below.
50 years ago — 1971
If you gave a seven-year-old child just one wish for Christmas, what would he ask for? Janet Kretschmer asked her second graders at Hawthorne School to write their Christmas wishes. Here are some of their answers:
Pam Lundy: I would wish that all the people would not be poor, so they would not die.
Ranse Davis: I would wish America was not polluted.
Mark Navratil: I wish there would be no more wars. More peace over the world. Because every year thousands and millions of men are killed. Families are killed. Many countries are conquered.
Debbie Ford: I want the pollution to stop.
Evonne Reeve: I wish there were not more wars because people get killed and die.
25 years ago — 1996
Christmas Day is a time to relax and kick off the shoes. For most, but not for everyone. For the past four years, Pay Less Drug has been open Christmas Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. “We do more business in that short time than we do in a regular day (8 a.m. to 9 p.m.),” said Manager Ernie Ferris. Batteries, film and milk are the hot-selling items on Christmas Day at Pay Less, Ferris said. Meanwhile, Albertson’s and Safeway supermarkets will both give their employees the day off, but not Dean’s Deli, which will stay open 24 hours — even on Christmas.
