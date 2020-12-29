100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 29, 1920
George Bennett, who says he is a buckaroo and has broken broncs for the Round-Up association, is leading a man hunt through Umatilla county today, with officers in his pursuit. He broke away from Deputy Sheriff Parker, of Wenatchee, at Rieth early Sunday morning and has not been overtaken. Bennett was arrested several days ago at Burns on a warrant from Wenatchee, charging him with cattle rustling. Deputy Parker was sent to return him to the Washington city and he was taking the prisoner to Umatilla on a night train. When the train stopped at Rieth to change engines, the prisoner asked a favor of the guard and, walking to the vestibule of the coach, swung off the train through the open door. Parker notified local officials and the trail was picked up at Rieth and the man traced to Adams. He is reported to be armed.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 29, 1970
A 40-year-old Hermiston father and his teenage daughter, both students at Blue Mountain Community College, have been locked in a serious “scholastic battle” in the fall term of school. Both are winners and were included on the school’s scholastic honor roll with grades of 3.5 and better. When Harold “Deke” Stensrud and his daughter, Elaine, registered at BMCC in the fall, the competition for grades became evident in the family. The mother, Teresa Stensrud, says now that both members of her family are winners, she feels it is time to call a halt to the competition. She says she did not have a favorite in the struggle. Stensrud, a wire chief at the Hinkle depot of Union Pacific Railroad, is majoring in electronics. His wife says he is a gifted electrician, carpenter and builder. He attends classes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and then reports to his job at 4 p.m. and works until midnight. Elaine, 18, the oldest of the five children, is majoring in accounting.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 29, 1995
An unexpected snowfall caused a flurry of accidents this morning along Interstate 84 from Boardman to Pendleton. The snow compacted on roads and highways causing fender benders and roll-overs from the slippery conditions. The biggest accident occurred around 9 a.m. when an eastbound gas tanker flipped onto the shoulder of I-84, about nine miles west of Pendleton, spilling about 2,000 gallons of unleaded gasoline. Cars and trucks were sliding off the road left and right because of icy conditions in the Hermiston area, but there were no major injuries. The sun peeked through the clouds and the snow in local areas was gone by mid-morning. But worse weather is on the way. Snow is expected to begin falling again by early evening and will turn into freezing rain, coating roadways in ice by morning.
