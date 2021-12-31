100 years ago — 1921
Two “News Notes of Pendleton”
Attorney Charles H. Carter has been confined to his home for several days on account of a fall which resulted in injury to his left shoulder and arm. Ice on the street was the cause of him losing his footing, which resulted in the fall. In addition to the physical injury, it is reported that Mr. Carter’s feelings have been injured.
The trial of Cecil Ledgett, charged with disorderly conduct as a result of his alleged acts in front of the Methodist church Christmas night, has been set by Judge I. M. Schannep for January 3. The parents of the youth have also been summoned to appear at the trial. The boy is 17 years old.
50 years ago — 1971
What was 1971 like for you? And what do you expect from 1972? These questions were asked by reporters Virgil Rupp and Pat Albright on Main Street in Pendleton. Here are some of the answers. Rhonda Stevenson, 6, Kennewick, Wash., shopping with her father, said Christmas was the best part of 1971. She’s sure Santa will return in 1972. Bonnie Jo Carlson, Pendleton dancing teacher, said, “If 1972 is only as good as 1971, I’ll be happy.” Bob Schiewe, Pendleton, manager of Gunther’s Restaurant, said, “This year was a very good year, better than the last few. We had more tourists. I expect even more in 1972. The West is the place to go.” John Clague, Pendleton, a student at Whitman College, said, “In 1972 I expect to see lots of changes on the world scene.”
25 years ago — 1996
Another major storm was poised off the Oregon Coast today as rivers continued to rise from a series of weather systems that have soaked the state for the last week. With the Umatilla River reaching flood stage this morning and over a half dozen other area streams cresting or running high, the next day will be critical in determining the severity of flooding in the region. Ron Morris, a hydrologist with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation in Pendleton, reported the Umatilla River was running 7.7 feet high and moving 6,000 cubic feet per second earlier this morning. As of about 9 a.m. today, the John Day River was above flood stage and continuing to rise at Monument, Rock Creek was creating minor flooding along the highway between Heppner and Spray, and the Walla Walla River near Touchet was expected to crest about midday. The weather service is predicting more rain tonight or this afternoon, possibly up to half an inch in the Pendleton area over the next 48 hours. “Half an inch more, we’re thinking we could have a major flood tomorrow,” said Morris of what Jan. 1, 1997, could bring.
