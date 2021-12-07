100 years ago — 1921
Results of a survey of the circulation department of the East Oregonian show that 94 per cent of the people of Pendleton receive the paper daily through carriers. The figures at this time show that the 13 carrier routes deliver papers to 1601 regular city subscribers daily. This shows a 94 per cent circulation exclusive of street sales. The street sales run from 150 to 33 daily. On January 1 last year the figures showed a 93 per cent local circulation, there being a gain of one per cent during the year. There are few if any papers in the United States with such a heavy per capita circulation as the East Oregonian. The circulation records are accredited by the Audit Bureau of Circulations. Advertisers will be provided with the auditors’ report on application and patrons are at all times liberty to examine the circulation records and observe the press run of this paper.
50 years ago — 1971
The Oregon Elks Association will be denied use of the Pendleton Armory for a convention because of discriminatory practices, according to an attorney general’s opinion. Elks lodges do not allow Negro members, The Elks tentatively planned to use the Pendleton Armory for their state convention in 1974, John Williams, exalted ruler of the Pendleton Elks, said. The convention would draw 2,200 to 2,400 delegates. But Atty. Gen. Lee Johnson advised the military department against renting the armory to the Elks because of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits discrimination in the use of federally assisted facilities. Johnson also said renting the armory to the Elks probably would be a violation of state laws.
25 years ago — 1996
Umatilla County recently shelled out the second highest tax refund in the state to several railroad companies, a blow to local taxing districts bracing for looming Measure 47 cuts. Taxing districts throughout the county paid $834,000 in refunds to the railroads, which include Union Pacific and Burlington Northern Santa Fe Corp. Only Multnomah County refunded more. The refunds represent the latest step in a 12-year legal battle between the Oregon Department of Revenue and the railroads, spurred by U.S. District Court Judge Malcolm Marsh’s October decision that the companies didn’t have to pay late penalties on millions in taxes ties up in court. The state probably won’t appeal Marsh’s decisions.
“Largely because of Measure 47, we decided to just bite the bullet now,” Umatilla County Counsel Bill Jones said. “Because next year, forget it: you can’t bite the bullet. The bullet’s already been shoved down your throat.” Out of the county’s 62 taxing districts, the biggest losses will come out of the county coffers and the Pendleton and Hermiston schools.
