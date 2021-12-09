100 years ago — 1921
Pendleton marveled, laughed, applauded and was pleased last night when an opportunity to see Tony Sargs marionettes perform in “Rip Van Winkle” was afforded. The auditorium at the high school was comfortably filled for the evening performance, and the temper of the crowd indicated that the novel show struck just the right chord in the heart of the audience. With true American inquisitiveness, the quests on every lip was, “how do they manipulate those puppets?” and to satisfy the curiosity aroused by the performance, many people made a “close up” study of the mechanisms whereby the miniature men and women were made to act their parts in the drama. The show was put on under the auspices of the school of the city, and tickets were sold by the grade children.
50 years ago — 1971
About six families were reported snowbound at Meacham Lake in the Blue Mountains 30 miles east of Pendleton Thursday. The road into the lake from nearby Meacham is narrow and winding and lined with trees. Drifts five to six feet deep filled in the road overnight. County Roadmaster Gene Palmer said he planned to send in a crew to open the road. The state highway department has a snow removal headquarters at Meacham but the equipment is too big to get over the narrow Meacham Lake road. There are several year-around homes at Meacham Lake, and 30 or more weekend cabins. Snow depth at Meacham was said to be about four-feet on the level at the time the Meacham Lake families called for help.
25 years ago — 1996
The Clackamas Cavaliers said they got robbed. The Pendleton Bucks don’t care. Pendleton’s Kyle Rosselle sank a free throw with 1.9 seconds remaining to beat Clackamas 74-73 in a non-conference boys basketball game at Pendleton’s new gymnasium. Tied at 73, the Cavaliers stalled for more than 50 seconds to set up a final shot. Rosselle grabbed his ninth rebound and was fouled. Pendleton coach Jeff Quinn said he thought it was a good call. Clackamas coach Steve Gustovich had a different angle. “It was terrible. I’m never coming back here again,” he said. Rosselle made his first shot, then missed his second attempt. “Of course I was nervous,” Rosselle said of his moment on the line at the end of an “important” game. It seems strange to call a non-conference game “important,” especially the first game of the season. However, the Bucks had a huge crowd at their new home and fans from both teams were vocal. It wasn’t the prettiest of games, but Quinn will take his first victory as the Bucks’ head man.
