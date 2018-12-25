100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 24-25, 1918
The clamping on of the influenza ban the first of the week put a stop to all public gatherings in the city and for the first time in the history of Pendleton Christmas is passing without Christmas services or exercises of any kind. However, people are meeting the condition caused by the epidemic with good grace and the observance of the day is being held in the homes. Every home has its Christmas tree, and the passing of gifts has been as general as ever as evidenced by the reports from stores showing the Christmas trade has been up to that of other years.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 24-25, 1968
There will be a white Christmas from the look of things at several Eastern Oregon and Washington cities, but Pendleton and the Heppner country won’t be among them. The local station of the U.S. Weather Bureau expects 50 to 55 above today, above freezing tonight and around 40 Christmas day, with rains at times. Temperatures, while warm in Pendleton with 50 above at 10:30 a.m. today, have been cool on either side. Walla Walla and Hermiston highs yesterday were 33 while Pendleton had 48 at Pend-Air and 47 downtown.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 24-25, 1993
As Paul Franco busily fills baby bottles and coaxes 8-month-old Sarah to eat her vegetables, he only occasionally thinks of his wife, Marilyn, who died seven days after giving birth to their baby girl. “I never knew I could be maternal,” said Franco, 42, as he sits spooning baby food into his daughter’s mouth. “She taught me a lot. But I never had to do this alone.” Franco, however, has learned he’s not entirely alone. During this holiday season — and every month since his wife’s sudden death from an aneurysm in April — plenty of friends have come knocking on his door. “That’s the thing that left me feeling indebted,” Franco says. “Friends would come in like clock work. They’ve disrupted their own family schedule to help me out.”
