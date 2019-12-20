100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 20, 1919
Six persons were marooned, roads, streets and basements flooded and railroad service was temporarily suspended today as the result of Wild Horse and Tutuilla creeks overflowing their banks. Adams and the west end of Pendleton were covered with water varying in depth from one to four feet. The S.H. Forshaw residence in West Pendleton may fall as a result of the flood from Tutuilla creek, according to Mr. Forshaw, who says one of the concrete walls of the basement has been completely washed away. Added to the damage of the house is the possible washing away of 1000 rosebushes grown by Mr. Forshaw, who is a local florist, in his greenhouses. Nearly all of his carnations were destroyed by the cold snap.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 20, 1969
Walter Peters, manager of the Port of Umatilla, spoke to the Pendleton Chamber of Commerce about the possibility of constructing a nuclear power generating plant in Umatilla County. He recommended the Port because of the sparse population, nearness of a power source (Bonneville), availability of transportation to the site, and its solid rock foundation. One of his aims is to acquaint people with the safety features of a nuclear installation. “It is impossible for a power plant to act like an atomic bomb,” Peters said. “Even if there was an explosion, which is minutely possible, it would be self-contained by design of the plant.” During a call of raised hands for or against the idea, no one dissented.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 20, 1994
Local leaders eager to strengthen lines of communication with state government voiced their concerns to Gov.-elect John Kitzhaber Tuesday on everything from Columbia River drawdowns and health care to rural gas stations and telecommunications. Kitzhaber, fresh from the release of his transition team’s report Monday in Eugene, arrived in Pendleton Tuesday for the second stop in a series of meetings with local officials around the state. “This is a down and dirty quick tour that I wanted to get in before the holidays,” Kitzhaber said to the couple dozen Eastern Oregon private and public sector leaders gathered in Pendleton. “I assure you this is not the last time I’ll be out here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.