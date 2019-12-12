100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 12, 1919
The coldest weather in the known history of Pendleton occurred last night when the thermometer dropped to 23 degrees below zero. The snow on the sidewalks measures 18 inches. Wilford Corley, of Gurdane, came to Pendleton today, despite the chilly weather and put the county clerk’s office on his shopping list. His chief purpose was a marriage license. Miss Frances Marie Dick is the bride-elect who will be wedded to Mr. Corley on Christmas day at her home in Albee. Whether Mr. Corley figures it will take from now until Christmas to reach Albee was not divulged.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 12, 1969
“Voices From Home,” a service of the American Red Cross, makes it possible for families with sons in Vietnam, and other overseas areas, to send to the soldiers tape-recorded greetings during the Christmas season. N.C. Thompson and his family recently sent a recorded letter to their son, Reid, 19, a 1968 graduate of Pendleton High School, who is stationed in Vietnam near Da Nang. His sister, Becky, said, “It will make him very happy to hear our voices. It’s been almost a year since he’s been home. I’ve got messages from his friends at school, so he’ll know what’s going on around PHS.” Reid finishes his tour in Vietnam Jan. 12. “We intend to have two Christmases,” said Mrs. Thompson. “I’ll have to get two Christmas trees, use one now, and keep another in the back yard so it won’t dry out before Reid comes home in January.”
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 12, 1994
They assured him it was only a temporary arrangement. Twenty-eight years later, that “temporary” arrangement will end when Heppner volunteer Fire Chief Forest “Forrie” Burkenbine resigns his position effective Dec. 31. Burkenbine doesn’t intend to fade into Heppner’s firefighting history. In the new year, he will assume the role of the city’s first fire marshal. Burkenbine was a member of Heppner’s fire department for 10 years before assuming the position as chief. He estimates he has responded to well over 1,000 fires. In addition, during those years Heppner’s firefighters have searched for lost children, handled bomb threats, extricated accident victims from mangled masses of metal and yes, even rescued hapless felines from trees and furnaces. “I’ve never lost a cat,” says Burkenbine.
