100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 14, 1919
Damage accounting to close to $500 was done in the apple warehouse of G. E. Oliver who resides five miles southeast of Milton, when an oil stove exploded. Before the flames could be extinguished, nearly 100 boxes of extra fancy packed apples were ruined. To save some 2,000 boxes from freezing which he had not yet shipped, Mr. Oliver was keeping two oil stoves and two wood stoves burning night and day in his warehouse. At the time of the explosion, Mr. Oliver was in town. He hurried home and arrived just as Mrs. Oliver had put out the last of the fire.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 14, 1969
The pursuit of recreation and grazing of domestic livestock are compatible — that is the gospel spread by Shirley Rugg, Morrow County’s “cattleman of the year.” She is taking part in a U.S. Forest Service pilot project on the Ditch Creek allotment that so far is showing that cattle, sheep and wildlife can coexist on the same ground, without damage to natural resources. The project is in its second year. Mrs. Rugg, a native of Morrow County, operates a ranch 29 miles south of Heppner, on the edge of the timbered foothills of the Blue Mountains. To show how well the sheep, cattle and big game get along together, she has conducted trail rides over the range, both deeded and USFS land.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 14, 1994
A small bomb found in the parking lot of a Hermiston grocery store was determined to be homemade. The softball-size device had a fuse that would have to be lit for an explosion and contained a substance similar to household bleach, police said. The bomb was detonated by members of a bomb squad from Yakima, Wash. Police recommend anyone who comes in contact with a suspicious object not to touch it and call for help.
