100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 17-18, 1918
Among the letters received from Umatilla county boys in the service acknowledging receipt of the Christmas letter mailed them by the Patriotic Service League are many showing a very high appreciation of the spirit in which the letters have been sent. Austin Ford, Pendleton boy in the navy on the U.S.S. Oregon, on which ship are Ralph Grannin and W.J. Walters, also known in Pendleton, says while he is writing, “the boys” are talking about the Round-Up pictures, many of whom tell of having seen the Round-Up, while others have started a craps game with the Happy Canyon bills.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 17-18, 1968
Three persons were being held in the Umatilla County Jail today after a high-speed chase on Interstate 80 that ended when the fleeing Ferrari turned into a dead end at Echo junction. One of the participants said speeds as high as 150 miles an hour were reached. Being held were Daniel James Gruener, 23, Ketchum, Idaho, under $5,500 bail, charged with eluding a police officer; Michael Barry Larry, 23, San Francisco, Calif., under $1,500 bail charged with possession of narcotics; and Eileen Patricia Nellis, 24, Seattle, Wash., under $150 bail, charged with vagrancy.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 17-18, 1993
The armed guard on duty when an inmate tried to escape from the Umatilla County Jail on Sunday should have shot the fleeing inmate, Umatilla County Sheriff Jim Carey said Thursday. “He shouldn’t have left the roof alive,” Carey said. His comment, which came at the end of a meeting with the Board of Commissioners about another matter, reflects his personal opinion, he said afterward. “Personally, I think he should have been shot. It would send a message to the other inmates” not to try the same thing, he said.
