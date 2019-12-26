100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 26, 1919
The biggest fire in town on Christmas Day was at the fire headquarters, where members of the paid and volunteer fire fighting forces made heavy inroads on a big box of cigars sent by the Pendleton Commercial Association. The box was sent in appreciation of the services of the local fire fighters during the past year and was accompanied by a gracious note of praise, addressed to Chief William E. Ringold.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 26, 1969
Mr. and Mrs. Don Brandt feel they got the best present ever on Christmas Day — the lives of their three sons. The boys, age 13, 16 and 18, and their 10-year-old cousin were injured by electric shock when an irrigation pipe they were holding touched a high voltage line. The eldest brother, Donnie, an all-star football player at Stanfield High School, recovered first and ran to get help. “I thought we had lost them all,” his father said. “They were bleeding and there was a burned smell in the air.” The boys are in good condition today in Good Shepherd Hospital in Hermiston. All are suffering from burns.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 26, 1994
It wasn’t a good Christmas for Hubert Lairson. First, the 40-year-old Milton-Freewater man was reportedly kidnapped and taken to a remote area where he was beaten up and robbed. Then when Lairson reported the attack to police, they discovered warrants for his arrest for failing to appear in court on theft and drunken driving charges, and he was arrested and taken to the Umatilla County Jail. Police are still investigating the attack.
