100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 28, 1918
Bob Schneider and Tes Ferguson, two Weston mountain young gladiators, engaged in an altercation on the streets of Weston Thursday morning. No bones were broken, but young Ferguson’s face looked very much the worse from the mauling he received. Chief of Police Fred DuPuis took them in charge and hauled them before City Recorder J. W. Porter, who assessed a light fine on each of the belligerents and sent them on their way — to repent.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 28, 1968
Temperatures dropped throughout Northeast Oregon today as winter tightened its grip. Cold wave warnings are out for tonight. Pendleton had recorded a low of 23 degrees at 5 a.m. for the night. But, by mid-morning, the temperature had dropped to 12. Lows tonight are expected to dive as far as five below zero. A high of 10 is expected Sunday.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 28, 1993
The trauma of a house fire threatened to darken the holiday season for Sonny and Vicki Morris and their four sons. But the Pendletonians endured, and had a joyous Christmas, thanks to a caring community. A house fire on Nov. 15 destroyed the family’s clothing, furnishings and heirlooms. The American Red Cross provided a hotel room and meal vouchers for one week. For a happier Christmas, Denny’s Restaurant employees raised $320 through cash donations and quilt raffle. They delivered nonperishable food from St. Mary’s Outreach Catholic social services. “There are so many people in the community who did so much,” Vicki says. Many benefactors were unknown to the family beforehand.
