100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 18, 1919
Eight days with the temperature ranging from 30 below to 52 below is reported from Ukiah in a letter to Mrs. M. F. Gibbs, who is spending the winter in Pendleton. Calves, chickens and hogs dropped dead from the cold but residents did not suffer as they were well supplied with wood. In Umapine, thermometers are running as far as 30 degrees below zero on many farms and although nearly every home has plenty of fuel on hand, the farmers have trouble getting their stock fed these wintery days. Cattle are consuming twice as much hay as usual and it keeps farmers hustling to finish morning chores in time to begin the evening ones. A bright spot in this picture is the thought to the farmer that his alfalfa meadow or grain field is covered with a foot of snow. This means an abundance of moisture and assures good crops next season.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 18, 1969
Over 400 children in the West End area of Hermiston received telephone calls from Santa Claus through the courtesy of the Jaycees this week. The children wrote letters to a local address asking for an interview with Santa. Jaycee President Ron Stevenson said they received a large number of appreciative letters from parents. This weekend, the children of Jaycee members will be guests at an annual Christmas party. Prior to the event they will make a hayride tour in the community singing Christmas carols.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 18, 1994
Mike Stoltz, Oregon State University Extension Service agent in Umatilla County, received the Visionary Leadership Award at the recent annual meeting of Gamma Chapter, Epsilon Sigma Phi in Corvallis. Extension agents must have at least 10 years of experience to join the chapter. Stoltz was honored for 15 years of work in the introduction of new crops and methods. In Eastern Oregon, this included his work on strategies for controlling the Russian wheat aphid and the introduction of canola. “I never thought of myself as a visionary,” Stoltz said. “I’m just interested in new things.”
