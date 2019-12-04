100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 4, 1919
An open gambling game at Rieth was surprised at 9 o’clock last night by the entry of Sheriff Til Taylor and deputies Jake Marin and Joe Blakley. Before the gamesters could grab the money on the table the sheriff scooped up $70 change and the cards and held four persons under bail to await action by the district attorney. Nearly 50 persons were in the hall when the raid was made. The money game in progress was blackjack. The game was on in full blast and reminded of the “good old days,” according to the raiders.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 4, 1969
Business is booming at the Umatilla Toll Bridge, according to manager Gene Hiatt, who has reported a 24½ percent increase in traffic over the bridge in November in comparison to November of a year ago. Hiatt said the opening of a new shopping center in the Tri-City, Wash., area has been a “tremendous factor” in the traffic increase.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 4, 1994
Ukiah School, with 60 students that stretch from kindergarten through 12th grade, is one of the state’s smallest schools. Last year, with a shrinking enrollment, the school was faced with cutting one of its six teachers. Instead, school board members voted to build a boarding school, as was done earlier in Mitchell. Although the school interviews all of its boarders and requires an essay for entrance, it’s not always a perfect match. Five students of the original 16 have returned home. The ones who remain live in a horseshoe of manufactured housing at the base of a hill in the small town that has more trees than people. With just 23 high school age students, the boarders receive one-on-one attention at school, whether they want it or not.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.