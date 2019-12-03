100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 3, 1919
Fourteen men, representing the entire mechanical department of the East Oregonian, were placed upon an increased scale of pay, effective Dec. 1. Realizing that the cost of living is steadily increasing, the East Oregonian has willingly signed the new contract at this time in appreciation of the work its force produces. The higher wage scale, together with the rapidly mounting cost of print, paper and all materials connected with the production of a newspaper, make necessary slight increases in the advertising rates of the East Oregonian. During the year 1919, the average monthly payroll of the East Oregonian has been $3400, or more than $125 for each working day. There are 25 full-time adult employes on the salary list and 26 part-time workers, who include country correspondents in every town in Umatilla County.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 3, 1969
Members of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation have voted by a 3 to 1 margin for full per capita distribution of more than $2 million awarded by the U.S. government for lands taken more than 100 years ago. With 888 eligible to vote, the count was 514 to 173 for full distribution. Full per capita distribution proponents said tribal members should be allowed to determine individually what they wanted to do with the money. Opponents of this plan said that if all the money were given and none retained in a development fund, it could spell the end of the reservation in a few years.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 3, 1994
The refurbished Spillway Park, next to the Pacific Salmon Visitor Information Center at McNary Dam, will open next spring or summer. The park will have more lawn area, new trees, better parking and better access for people of all ages and abilities. A new trail will demonstrate things biologists do for wildlife management. Nearly 20 signs and houses for birds, bats and ducks will be installed along the trail. The new salmon center takes up about two acres of the three-acre Spillway Park. The visitor information center, which opened last summer, is the newest and most comprehensive facility dedicated to education about Pacific salmon in the Northwest.
