100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 7, 1919
Four Pendleton trains are affected by the drastic reductions in train service on the O.-W. R. & N., announced by William McMurray, general passenger agent, and made necessary because of the coal shortage. Train No. 21 from Baker to Umatilla, and Train No. 20, from Umatilla to Baker, will be discontinued. Trains No. 1 and No. 2, now running between Portland and Walla Walla, will run between Portland and Biggs only. Trains No. 41 and 42, between Pendleton and Pilot Rock, which now run daily except Sundays, will be reduced to three times weekly service.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 7, 1969
Many a family or other group in Milton-Freewater is trying hard to concoct a Christmas lighting display that can “beat out” the Buzz Wrinkle family. For two years running, the Wrinkles have won the $100 sweepstakes prize and trophy from City Power and Light, sponsor of the event. George McRae, CPL manager, emphasized that entries must be lighted by CPL in order to be eligible for prizes, which will be given on the basis of “artistic and creative approach and good, effective use of electric lighting.”
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 7, 1994
Umatilla Electric has filed condemnation suits against several Umatilla landowners to make way for U.S. Generating’s power lines. The suits, filed in Umatilla County Circuit Court, involve three landowners along the 12-mile transmission line corridor. In upgrading its lines for more capacity, Umatilla Electric will be replacing 70- to 80-foot poles with a taller pole of about 110 feet. It also will expand its 10-foot existing easement up to 100 feet. One of the defendants, Allan and Angella Lambert, own land zoned for mobile homes that they are in the process of developing. “I don’t know how many mobile homes we’re going to sell with power poles like that,” Allan Lambert said. “We just want to be compensated and they don’t seem to be willing to do so.” Umatilla Electric has offered $2,100 for an easement involving 10 acres of land.
