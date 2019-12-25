100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 25, 1919
Between 6 o’clock last night and 6 o’clock this morning Pendleton was completely isolated from north and west so far as transportation is concerned, by washouts on the O.-W. line near Stanfield and on the Walla Walla branch and also by washouts on the Pasco line of the Northern Pacific. As a result of the isolation, scores of persons bound for points west in time to spend Christmas eve or Christmas day were unexpected guests of the city overnight. Passengers on the stalled trains here passed their Christmas eve at the local theatres or dances, while some were busied at games in the observation room of their rear Pullman. There have often been times when one way or the other out of the city has been closed by flood or washout, but seldom have all three routes to the west been cut off for 12 hours.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 25, 1969
The old city jail used by Umatilla when the town was established in 1861 is a smoke house on the Cunha ranch near Echo, James H. Sturgis, Umatilla County historian, told the Kiwanis Club at its recent luncheon. The former judge, rancher and port manager suggested that the jail should be returned to Umatilla and preserved. Sturgis said he has given Blue Mountain Community College 5,000 of his historical pictures, which he says are to go on display in the new building at BMCC next year.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 25, 1994
Santa Claus and tribal members went Christmas caroling through the senior projects on Christmas Eve in a trailer sleigh to pass out Christmas gifts to elder tribal members and candy to children. Children participating in the event included Talia Lindsay, Codi Williams, Antoinette Picard, Crystal Pond, Lauren Lewis and Lindsi Lewis. A truckload of presents was late in arriving from the American Indian Foundation in Virginia, so those gifts will be handed out at the Christmas Youth Basketball Tournament Dec. 26-31.
