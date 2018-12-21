100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 21, 1918
The past 24 hours has shown the greatest number of influenza cases yet reported since Pendleton started enforcing the quarantine, and the total number of homes under quarantine in the city has jumped to 65. The new cases number 20, while but three have been released from quarantine in the same time. Fortunately with the large increase in the disease it seems no severe cases have developed, as Quarantine Officer Breach reports all seem to be mild, and by care it is hoped there will be no deaths resulting.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 21, 1968
Two robbers, one of them armed and possibly both, held up Ron Perry, assistant manager at Albertson’s Grocery at 8:20 p.m. last night, forced him to open the safe and the cash registers, locked him in the produce cooler, and escaped with about $3,000 in cash. Perry said he locked up for the night, glanced at his watch and noted it was 8:20, and was accosted by a masked man outside the store before he had gone 10 feet. The man, wearing a grotesque Hallowe’en mask over his face, pointed a nickel plated or chrome revolver at him, and forced him to reopen the store. Inside, another man who had apparently hidden in the store before it was closed for the night joined the robber, but kept in the background, and shielded his face. The money was placed in an egg carton and then the man forced Perry to go into the locker.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 21, 1993
The Morrow County School District voted to consolidate junior high and high school students in Heppner but won’t be returning a high school to Irrigon. When the district announced plans to put a bond issue before the voters in March to pay for enlarging schools in Boardman and Irrigon and improving aging buildings in the south end, Irrigon residents pushed for the return of their high school. Since the Irrigon High School closed more than 20 years ago, junior high students in the two towns have attended in Irrigon and high school students have attended in Boardman. The school board voted on Monday to continue that arrangement, but it was a difficult decision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.