100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 13, 1919
The Chandler car held in Pendleton in connection with the arrest of three alleged auto bandits, is offered for sale by its owner, L. F. Whitlock, of Ogden, Utah, in a letter to Chief of Police Roberts. Mr. Whitlock says he will guarantee clear title to the machine to anyone who submits an acceptable bid. The three men, Martin, Dale and Young, are still in the county jail, awaiting a hearing before the grand jury Dec. 15. Unless proof can be established that Martin stole the machine or bought it, knowing it to have been stolen, there is little chance of having him taken back to Utah for trial, according to a letter from Chief of Police T. E. Browning. The men face sufficient proof of crime here to send them to the penitentiary for larceny, however.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 13, 1969
An estimated 3,000 acres in western Umatilla County and northern Morrow County will be irrigated for the first time in the spring as the result of continued development in well and high-lift Columbia River irrigation projects. Watermaster Jerry Haines said the number of wells in Umatilla County has doubled in the past five years and he estimates that since 1966 the number has been increasing about 100 annually. Most of the county’s irrigation wells are located in the Athena, Adams, Weston and Hermiston areas.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 13, 1994
Die-hard Duck fans sought tickets any and every way possible, and now they’re heading for Pasadena, Calif., to watch the University of Oregon in its first Rose Bowl in half a lifetime. Those lucky enough or determined enough to get tickets will converge on Pasadena for the Jan. 2 game between Oregon and Penn State. Few came by Rose Bowl tickets as easily as Pendleton City attorney Pete Wells. He will be attending the game with his son, Ray Wells of Portland, who entered a sweepstakes drawing and won transportation and two tickets to two bowls games of his choice. It takes two to make a football game, but Penn State has few supporters in Eastern Oregon. St. Anthony Hospital President Jeff Drop and his wife, Laurie, both Penn State Class of ’80, probably account for most of them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.