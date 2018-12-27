100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 27, 1918
No, Pendleton is not being converted into a sheep camp. Notwithstanding you may catch the loud smell of “sheep dip” as you pass along the streets, and should you pass a sheep man he is sure to be standing with a contented smile on his lips and his nose tilted in the air sniffing like a pointer that has located a China pheasant. All this smell is being caused by a measure taken in the effort to get the best of the influenza which is threatening to put the entire town on the shelf. Mayor Vaughan has ordered out the street sweepers and the large tank on the machine charged with a strong solution of sheep dip which is sprinkled on the streets as they are cleaned. This is the plan understood to have been used at the town of Brawley, Imperial Valley and was successful in stamping out the influenza epidemic in five days.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 27, 1968
A 16-year-old girl is probably black-balled on several counts from a club membership she said she wanted. The girl, arrested Sunday shoplifting a fifth of Oregon grape wine from a Milton-Freewater market, told police stealing something from a store and getting by with it was a requirement for joining a club. She was released in custody of a brother until a juvenile court hearing.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 27, 1993
Bill Norris Jr. of Yuma, Ariz., provided a special Christmas surprise for his mother, Imagene Norris of Pendleton — an unexpected visit from him and his family. When Imagene left Wednesday evening to work swing shift, she was all packed to visit in-laws in Northern California. She and her husband, Bill Sr., had planned to drive off early the next morning. But Bill Sr. was aware of the true holiday plans. Their daughter, Linnett Preston of Pendleton, said he did a good job of weaving lies to keep the secret. Imagene arrive home from work at 12:30 a.m. Thursday. Linnett said the house was full of her offspring, including Bill Jr., his wife, Jerre, and 1-year-old son, Tyler. Bill Jr. had been in the Marine Corps since 1980. He was released from the military Dec. 15.
