100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 29-30, 1918
More than 100 influenza patients are being served today by the community kitchen which was opened this morning, announcement of which was made by the East Oregonian Saturday. That the kitchen is filling a need and doing a good work is shown by the number being served. Mrs. James Laing, Mrs. Law of the high school, and Miss Evalin Mortimore are in charge of the kitchen today. Other ladies will look after the work other days. The food is delivered to the quarantined houses by two young ladies who are taken about the city in a taxi cab. Today they are serving hot chocolate, soup and puddings.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 29-30, 1968
GMG3 Joseph Michael Burcham, 20, had badly bruised knees and four stitches in his head Friday, but still considers himself a pretty lucky sailor. The young man arrived in Lexington to visit his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Burcham, on Friday, Dec. 12. The next day a train hit his 1968 car at a crossing. The car was demolished. Burcham has been in combat with the Navy as a gunner’s mate off Vietnam and Korea during his 2 1/2-year-long tour of duty.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 29-30, 1993
Ken Pond wasn’t a bit surprised when a drunk driver missed the curve near his home on West Orchard Road, plowed through a fence and landed in his pasture Monday night. “It’s just part of the joy of living here,” he said, standing on the side of the road a couple days later, laughing. Fence posts were piled in a heap. Fresh tire tracks and a recently turned-over boulder help mark the spot of Monday’s mishap. Pond, his wife and their three children have to keep a sense of humor about the corner that seems to be the automotive equivalent of the Bermuda Triangle. In the two years they have lived in their house on West Orchard — and a few years before that when they rented the next pasture over — the Ponds figure about 17 cars have missed the corner and ended up in the apparently inviting pasture.
