100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 5, 1919
District Attorney Roscoe I. Keator, of Umatilla County, will appear before the state supreme court at Salem on Dec. 15, to argue for a rehearing of the case of the state of Oregon vs. M. Z. Moss, wealthy Lake county stockman. He represents the district attorneys’ association of eastern Oregon. In 1917, Moss was found guilty of cattle rustling by a jury in the circuit court. The jurymen drew an inference from the presence of nine cattle bearing brands other than Moss’s found in his herd of 300 cattle, that they had been appropriated. The cattle bore underneath their various brands the newly-made brand used on his cattle, the testimony showed. When the case was carried to the supreme court on appeal by Moss the lower court’s decision was reversed.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 5, 1969
Residents of Hermiston, for the most part, are taking in stride the news that poisonous war gases will be stored at nearby Umatilla Army Depot. Gov. Tom McCall was told earlier this week that nerve gas and other chemical warfare agents from Okinawa would be permanently stored at UAD. Harold Miller, an insurance broker, said, “We’ve been living close to a depot that has enough munitions to blow us all up, so I can’t see that we’re subject to anything worse by storing chemical agents here.”
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 5, 1994
Billy Mills, an Oglala Lakota Indian who stunned the sporting world by winning the 10,000-meter race in the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, will give a motivational talk Thursday at Whitman College in Walla Walla. School children from the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation will attend the evening talk. Mills serves as national chairman of Running Strong for American Indian Youth, an organization that raises $10 to $20 million each year for projects on Indian reservations.
