100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 27, 1919
John Joerdels, known as “John the Well Digger,” is still in jail recovering from the effects of his Christmas celebration. Police are seeking some farmers who have well-digging jobs so that John may have good reason to leave town for a few weeks.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 27, 1969
Teachers and students returning to the classrooms at Heppner High School following vacation will find an unexpected Christmas present has been received at the school. For the first time the school TV’s will be connected with the Umatilla Intermediate Education District channel. Heppner is the only town in the county which has not had the service for the past two or three years. The school has been using TV in courses for some time but programming on channel 10 does not always coincide with class time. Service of the IED will make it possible for teachers to have taped programs shown when the classes are in session.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 27, 1994
If you live on a rural route in Rieth, Pilot Rock, Adams or Helix, be thankful Santa found your house this year — the jolly one had to learn your new address before he slid down your chimney. A years-long effort to replace rural route and box numbers with permanent addresses and road names has finally started in selected areas in Umatilla County. Eventually every house and building in the county that is outside a city’s urban growth boundary will be assigned a new five-digit address. The new addresses are necessary for the county to start using Enhanced 911, which Oregon has said must be in place statewide by the year 2000. Enhanced 911 automatically tells emergency dispatchers the address of 911 callers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.