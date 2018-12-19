100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 19, 1918
“Come on, boys — Red Cross canteen,” shouted one of 35 hungry soldiers who saw a table heaped with sandwiches, doughnuts and cups of coffee at the depot yesterday at 6 p.m. when belated No. 17 arrived. The lateness of the train caused hunger among the men going to Camp Lewis for honorable discharge after spending some months in training at Fort Monroe, Virginia. Lieutenant R.S. Penrose, in charge of the men, telegraphed the Red Cross and requested that lunch be prepared.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 19, 1968
The Emigrant-Frazer one-way couplet off the interchange of Interstate 80 North and Highway 395 South won the unanimous approval of the Pendleton City Council Tuesday. This is the design toward which the city has worked for 13 years. Recently, Councilman Mel Winter suggested an Emigrant-Dorion couplet might be better. His idea would have changed the direction of traffic flow on east-west streets. Nine businessmen on the streets involved showed up for Tuesday’s council meeting to protest any change in traffic flow direction. Ralph Widness, owner of the Travelodge Motel on Dorion, said businesses on the one-way streets have made a large investment in signs, driveways and decorating, “to put our best face forward,” and that changing direction of traffic flow would force this work to be done over.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 19, 1993
Santa Claus doesn’t always appear with a white beard and red suit. Santa can be someone who lives the spirit of Christmas giving. In Pendleton, the role is being played by seventh and eighth graders. With guidance from teachers Darcy Johnson, Kathy Haggberg, Larry Brizendine, Steve Mohrland and Karolyn McMillan, the young Santas have adopted a family through The Salvation Army. The project encompasses everything from providing a tree and decorations to filling baskets with food and donating gifts for family members. McMillan says the junior high kids have “really poured themselves into the project.”
