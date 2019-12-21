100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 21, 1919
Several fake magazine agents who are traveling around the country were reported to have “worked” Pendleton recently. Local people are requested by local agencies and high school salesmen to buy all magazine subscriptions in Pendleton, thereby avoiding fakers and keeping the money in the city.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 21, 1969
Loading of 4,000 tons of fortified alfalfa cubes on a large ocean-going barge is scheduled to get under way Wednesday, after which the Florence, a 7,500-ton barge, will leave Boardman for Hawaii. Construction of the underground conveyor from the cube plant to the waterfront was nearing completion Monday. The alfalfa cubing plant of the I. M. Docken Corporation is the first industry to locate in the new Port of Morrow industrial park. Docken, the corporation president, said the plant is operating three shifts and is producing approximately 160 tons of cubes daily.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 21, 1994
Gov.-elect John Kitzhaber spent about an hour of his Pendleton visit Wednesday listening to Hermiston residents tell him, in the words of irrigator Ron Baker, “We could slowly bleed to death” if the area is cut off from its water supply. Kitzhaber reaffirmed a campaign promise to eventually give Eastern Oregon a spot on the Northwest Power Planning Council. As far as the power council goes, “The people most impacted are east of the mountains,” he said. He wants to borrow Pendleton native Mike Thorpe, Port of Portland’s executive director, for three or four months to help launch his new administration. In his way, Kitzhaber was telling Hermiston-area residents they’ll have meaningful access to state government at the highest level.
