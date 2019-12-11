100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 11, 1919
“Enclosed please find $2 for state license for my two dogs,” Homer I. Watts, Athena, wrote in preface to a four-page letter to County Clerk R.T. Brown, setting forth the virtues of said dogs. The dogs are both fox terriers and are named Sport and Tookum. They are about the size of a tomcat, he says, if the tomcat is large enough. Both dogs have a dislike for Germans, are liked by gun fanciers and, in all, are worth four pages of a lawyer’s time and pencil-pushing effort. Mr. Watts is one of the three who have applied to the clerk for a state dog license for 1920, under provisions of the law passed at the last legislature.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 11, 1969
On the premise that people of the affected area know best what they want, members of the Heppner-Morrow County Chamber of Commerce voted to go along with the Hermiston Coordinating Council in listing no objections to storage of war gas material at the Umatilla Army Depot. Morrow County Judge Paul Jones told the group he had been contacted by Joe Burns, who heads the council, asking that such a motion be passed. “If they don’t object when they live next door (to the gas material), I see no reason why we should,” said Chamber President Jerry Sweeney.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 11, 1994
John Hinderman, a Milton-Freewater native, was an avid big game hunter who took photographs of the wildlife he hunted and the places he visited. But a rare disease struck him in midlife, destroying the retina in his right eye and his ability to sight in a rifle. Now, 15 years later, his interest in wildlife photography has evolved into an avocation. He’s traveled across the western United States, Canada and Alaska photographing everything from polar bears to rattlesnakes for publications such as National Geographic. Research and versatility are important to success he said. “If you’re shooting for something and you come across something else, you’re a damn fool if you don’t take it.”
