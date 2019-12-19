100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 19, 1919
Local taxi companies, which suspended operations during the recent cold snap, resumed service this afternoon in Pendleton. Midnight will be the time limit on service until after the weather becomes more settled. Taxicabs, the companies declared, suffered much wear and tear during the cold weather. With the resumption of service, the announcement is made that coupon books, which entitle the passenger to 25 rides, will in future be $5 instead of $4. The increased cost of gasoline and other expenses is given as the cause. The price for a single ride is 25 cents.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 19, 1969
Overwhelming support for shipping war gas into the Umatilla Army Depot was shown in city of Hermiston-sponsored petitions mailed to Gov. Tom McCall. The petitions had 1,065 signatures favoring bringing the gas to UAD, and 54 opposed. City Manager Tom Harper said the petitions were available at a few local business firms and signing was voluntary. A CBS news team was reported in Umatilla County today, preparing a story on local reaction to the nerve gas shipment.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 19, 1994
There is no doubt Hermiston could use the housing from a proposed manufactured home subdivision on West Theater Lane, an unimproved county road that is, at least for now, just outside the city’s northern limits. But until the city of Hermiston and Umatilla County can agree on who will pay for future maintenance and improvement of Theater Lane, the work on the nearly 10-acre property will have to wait. “It would be less complicated from an administrative point of view if there was only one entity responsible for an improvement district,” Hermiston City Manager Ed Brookshier said. “But there are a lot of other questions, and there aren’t any simple answers.”
