100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 26, 1918
A frightful tragedy occurred Tuesday evening on the Henry Rouse place, one mile east of Umapine when F.L. Kiger who was living on the place this winter was burned fatally by the explosion of a five gallon can of distillate. Mr. Kiger, who was a bachelor, had just entered the house in the evening when the can exploded and in a minute the unfortunate man was in flames with no assistance near. The exit through the door was cut off so he dashed through a back window running to the front yard, where he climbed a fence and fell into an irrigating ditch of some size. A neighbor, Will Murphy, who lives a quarter of a mile away saw the flames and ran to Kiger’s help, but was unable to relieve his sufferings. The victim was taken to the hospital at Walla Walla where he died Wednesday morning. The house burned to the ground.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 26, 1968
The freeway from Pendleton to Portland is now complete except for 1.43 miles under construction at Bonneville, according to the Oregon State Highway Commission’s year-end report. According to the report, 280 miles of Interstate Highway 80N have been completed, 14 miles are under construction and 81 miles have yet to be contracted. The opening of the Stanfield Junction-Pendleton section of 80N completed the freeway from Portland to Pendleton with the exception of Bonneville. Still under construction is 9.27 miles of the Pendleton section.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 26, 1993
Three-year-old Chelsey Hedman told her parents, Tim and Jacque Hedman of Heppner, she wanted a pink truck, a candy bar and a pig for Christmas. Mom and Dad came through with an early Christmas gift of a 7-month-old pot bellied pig they found in Portland. The pig, named Daisy, latched on to Chelsey immediately. Daisy is shy around adults, but she follows Chelsey everywhere, loves to play with Chelsey and her 1-year-old brother, Jerry, and keeps the floor clean of crumbs.
