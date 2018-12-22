100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 22-23, 1918
When a coyote skin is brought to the clerk’s office these days to secure the bounty money, the pelt represents quite a sum. Besides the bounty on the wall of the office County Clerk Brown has posted a chart on which as high as $28 is offered for coyote hides. H.A. Winner was at the office yesterday from McKay creek to cash in on the bounty for two coyotes and three bobcats.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 22-23, 1968
In critical condition at Pendleton Community Hospital today is Harvey Lee Casey, 32, Eugene, former program director for KUMA in Pendleton. Casey was westbound on Highway 30 about 11:40 p.m. Saturday when he struck the traffic separator at the top of Rieth Ridge. The car swerved and struck the guardrail which came through the windshield and out the rear window. The car went off the highway still tangled in the guardrail. The car came to rest on the north side of the highway. He suffered a head injury and possibly a fractured left arm, according to state police.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 22-23, 1993
The guard on duty during an escape attempt at the Umatilla County Jail on Dec. 12 was fired this week following an investigation of the incident, Sheriff Jim Carey said. The county still won’t release the name of the guard, who was watching nine inmates in the jail’s exercise area on the courthouse roof when Beacher F. Noble, 23, cut through a fence, jumped to a lower roof and climbed down a tree, according to the sheriff’s office. Carey said the guard was fired Monday for “not monitoring the inmates as she should have.” The termination had nothing to do with the guard’s decision not to fire her shotgun at the fleeing Noble, he said. “The escape attempt should have been stopped long before then.”
