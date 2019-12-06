100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 6, 1919
With no immediate relief in sight, local fuel dealers today decreed that not more than one-half a cord of wood shall be sold to any person after Monday, and then only in case they are completely out of fuel. The wood supply on hand is of poor quality, no new supply is available, and only by such means can the supply be made to serve for perhaps three weeks. There is one car of coal coming which, however, is already sold out in 1000 pound lots. None with a four days’ supply can have coal delivered. Prediction is made that local industries will feel the necessity for suspension of business shortly if present conditions continue.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 6, 1969
A helicopter left La Grande late this morning when the weather cleared, for the site where a Milton-Freewater family’s plane was found Friday afternoon, wrecked and burned in the Walla Walla River canyon. Aboard the plane which disappeared were the pilot, Robert L. Shurte, 32, his wife, Florence, 27, and their children, Bonnie, 13, Robbie, 9, and John, 7. The plane was on its way to Walla Walla when it went missing after Shurte changed his flight plan when he encountered thick fog. The dense fog hampered searches on the ground and in the air. The wreckage was eventually sighted by an Air Force Albatross search plane.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 6, 1994
The owners of the Big Apple Food Warehouse lost their lease on the building and must be out by Feb. 1. The Pendleton store’s owners plan to stop selling groceries by the start of January. “This is not something we wanted to do,” co-owner Chuck Valdes said. It’s possible the Big Apple owners will reopen their store in another location in Pendleton, Valdes said. “This is a real tough time of year to tell somebody they’re out of a job,” he said. “But we might be back.”
