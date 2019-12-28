100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 28, 1919
The Pendleton Commercial Association will take steps to see if the census supervisor will not allow more than five enumerators for Pendleton so as to permit of a fair count when the census work is undertaken January 2. It is generally conceded that five enumerators cannot hope to complete the Pendleton job in two weeks’ time. Based on the increase in telephone patronage and in the increase in the East Oregonian’s city circulation, Pendleton’s population has more than doubled since 1910. There were 870 phones in use here in 1910, whereas a total of 1670 phones are in use, according to the figures at the local office of the telephone company.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 28, 1969
A new breathalyzer arrived Monday at Milton-Freewater city headquarters to facilitate every aspect of processing possible drunken driver cases. The new machine replaces a balloon-type Mobat “sober meter.” Officers using the breathalyzer can learn in about 25 minutes if the blood of a suspect contains more than the 0.15 per cent alcohol content the state defines as the sobriety limit. Results of the Mobat equipment tests must be sent to the Portland Crime Laboratory, with four or five days for the alcohol content to be known here.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 28, 1994
The tap on Pendleton’s municipal water supply won’t run dry anytime soon, but city officials are concerned about a drop in the water level of wells east of town. That decline has inspired the city to search for alternatives, and a costly aquifer recharge is one consideration. Public Works Director Jerry Odman said the city’s preliminary plan calls for the diversion of Umatilla River water into a surface holding pond, where it would be filtered and purified before it’s pumped underground for storage in the aquifer. Odman described the water depletion as a problem that shouldn’t be taken lightly. “It’s extremely important,” he said, “for the long-range growth in Pendleton.”
