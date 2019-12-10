100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 10, 1919
Alas for the 12 o’clock man, for Pendleton is indeed a 9 o’clock town. Last night the devotees of cards and pool gathered up the pasteboards and put away the cues at the sound of curfew. Some of the boys went home to finish the card game, but the majority decided to wait till tomorrow. And the out-all-nighter who is accustomed to getting a little snack at some restaurant before retiring, wandered home and made a sandwich. In general, the public accepts the coal-saving measure with good grace but nevertheless will be willing to stay up a bit later when the old regime returns.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 10, 1969
Justice of the peace courts have been abolished in Umatilla County. County commissioners said that District Judge Richard Courson will take on circuit duties to enable local court services to continue. Hermiston Justice of the Peace Don Hurrle will continue to conduct court until his term of office expires in 1970.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 10, 1994
A Pendleton man hunting for geese was shot in the leg Sunday morning in a field near McKay Reservoir. Roy W. Breshears, 33, was prone near several decoys his party had placed when another party accidentally shot him. The area was shrouded in fog at the time. The other men, Robert Rosselle and John Duff of Adams and Derek R. Betts of Portland, were on family property planting scarecrows to keep geese away when they saw a few birds. Rosselle and Betts each fired one shot to disperse the birds. One of the bullets hit Breshears just above his left knee and lodged near his left hip, fracturing the bone. It isn’t clear yet who fired the shot that hit Breshears.
