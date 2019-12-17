100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 17, 1919
Dec. 17 is remarkable in Pendleton for only one disturbance — the rising of the mercury from its below-zero state during the past week to a temperature of 16 above. The weather seems almost balmy to local citizens who have suffered recently because of the antics of the thermometer. Last night the temperature was 8 degrees above zero. Today, sleet and rain fell, making the sidewalks a trap for the unwary.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 17, 1969
A panel of local high school students was asked if girls should be allowed to wear pants to school. Alex Stuvland of Pendleton High responded: “Yes, as long they come neatly dressed, clean and the pants aren’t blue jeans. Girls should wear pants they would wear to a party or dance.” From Arlington, Jim Flippin said, “It is a matter of personal judgment. If dress becomes sloppy, then other students will show their disapproval.” Perhaps the best reasoning was offered by Larry Spencer of McLoughlin High: “If girls were permitted to wear pants all the time, they would start looking as sloppy as many of us boys. And we don’t want that!”
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 17, 1994
The Wildhorse Gaming Resort’s temporary casino has surpassed all expectations, drawing an average of 650 people a day, according to the tribes’ Board of Trustees chairman, Donald Sampson. The chairman would not comment on how much money the temporary casino has made for the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation since it opened Nov. 5, but he acknowledged it’s bringing in from 40 to 50 percent more than anticipated. Tribal advertising states slot machines paid out more than $488,500 in the first 14 days the temporary casino was open. The $7.5 million gaming resort remains on schedule, with completion set for February, Sampson said.
