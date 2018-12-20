100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 20, 1918
All Pendleton schools will close for an indefinite period at the end of today’s session, because of the present influenza situation. No date has been set for re-opening, but when the time comes the press will announce it. The decision was reached this morning at a special meeting of the board of directors of School District 16, when the board took into consideration the fact that during the past week there has been a decided increase in the number of cases, not only among adults but also among the pupils attending school. From 12 to 18 students at the high school are at present suffering from the disease, besides a large per cent of those in the elementary schools. Six school teachers in the elementary schools are at present quarantined or in the hospital.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 20, 1968
Orville Cutsforth, Heppner, was held overnight Tuesday in Pioneer Memorial Hospital from injuries received in an unusual accident. Cutsforth, who last spring purchased Penland Prairie as a site for a recreation area, was felling trees at Penland, alone, when he was apparently hit by a falling tree. Though he drove the 30-some miles home alone he did not remember anything that had happened to him. He was suffering from a huge black eye, contusions and abrasions. At the hospital he was found to have a slight concussion.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 20, 1993
Visitors to the Confederated Tribes’ interpretive center will follow a circular path through exhibits offering a glimpse into the past, present and future of the Cayuse, Walla Walla and Umatilla Indians. Jean Jacques Andre, an exhibit designer who has developed schemes for a variety of facilities, including the Provincial Museum in Victoria, B.C., has prepared drawings and plans that focus on the Tribes before the white man’s arrival, the current reservation and the Tribes’ vision for the future. The circular building will feature a central theater and an outdoor living history gallery, along with the three sections titled “We Were,” “We Are” and “We Will Be.”
