100 years ago — 1922Following swiftly on the heels of the grand jury’s report exonerating county and city officials who had been under attack by the Pendleton Tribune, two libels suits for $10,000 each were filed in the circuit court against H. L. Kuck, publisher of the Tribune. The first suit filed was on behalf of Chief of Police W. R. Taylor. Later in the day a complaint of similar nature was filed on behalf of Robert Sinclair. The news story on which the charges of libel are based appeared in the paper January 18, according to the complaint. In this story Taylor and Bob Sinclair were referred to as “crooks,” and the charge was made that the two men had secured “thousands of dollars” by their machinations and had duped the public as well as bootleggers and whiskey-runners. More than 130 witnesses were called before the grand jury, which spent eight days making the probe.
50 years ago — 1972Don Ainsworth bought a car the other day. It cost him $2. Where did he find such a bargain? They occur about 30 times a year in Umatilla County at sheriff’s sales of abandoned cars. Ainsworth, of Pendleton, got a 1956 Buick for his $2. “The wiring’s burned out but all I want is the engine,” he said. “I’m going to give the body to a friend who wants to build a stock racer.” Usually the abandoned cars are left along the highway because they have broken down and their owners either feel the vehicle isn’t worth fixing or they don’t have the money to fix it. Oregon State Police mail a notice to the registered owner of record, and if no one claims the vehicle, it’s put up for auction at a sheriff’s sale. The same day Ainsworth bought his $2 bargain, five other cars were auctioned off. Chief Deputy William McPherson said he collected a total of about $75.
25 years ago — 1997History buffs can turn off their time machines. For a warp back to the early 1900s they only need to shop at 124 S. Main, Pendleton — home to the oldest J.C. Penney’s store in America still housed in its original building. But they better hurry, the building that houses J.C. Penney’s was recently sold for $120,000 to Jaeger Development of La Grande. “I think the handwriting is on the wall,” said Don Zoller, J.C. Penney’s store manager in Pendleton. “The trend nationwide is to relocate near major retail centers and malls.” James Reckling of Jaeger Development said renovation and demolition of the building that houses J.C. Penney’s and a nearby consignment store will begin the first of March. When the store opened on April 8, 1911, it was called the Golden Rule Store. “That name was a direct reflection of Mr. Penney’s philosophy,” Zoller explained. “He believed you should treat customers the way you yourself would want to be treated.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.