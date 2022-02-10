100 years ago — 1922An ambitious program of vocation aid has been instituted by educational leaders in the local high school. Work has been under way here during the current year in an effort to assist the student to analyze his own likes and dislikes, capabilities, weaknesses and possibilities to the end that he may be able intelligently to choose his life work. One of the aims of the vocational guidance course is to broaden the vocational horizon of each pupil. This can be accomplished by means of direct reading, by talks, and through conferences. The Pendleton high school is a pioneer in this work. There are not more than a half dozen schools in the United States who are actually at work along the lines being followed here, Principal Austin Landreth declares. One high school in Philadelphia, one in New York City, and two or three in California are blazing trails in the new department.
50 years ago — 1972Police Chief Lou Reed “is doing a good job” for Umatilla, Mayor A. L. Draper told the city council Monday night in response to a recent assertion by a chamber of commerce official that the police department may be harassing area construction workers. “If the police are harassing anyone, all they have to do is abide by the law and the Umatilla police won’t bother them,” Draper said. The Umatilla Chamber of Commerce president said in last week’s chamber meeting that construction workers living in motels were moving out of town due to harassment by the police. It was suggested that chamber officials check with the police department before pursuing the harassment complaint any further.
25 years ago — 1997Well-wishes, handshakes and claps on the back surrounded Bill Tachella Thursday evening as he celebrated his 100th birthday with friends at the Elks Lodge in Pendleton. There were balloons, presents and a cake bearing the Elks emblem. Not only has he reached the century mark, he is also the oldest living Elk in Oregon. Tachella was born in 1897 at Wild Horse Creek. He lost his mother at the age of 8. Shortly after that, the family moved to town, but they kept the farm. For many years Tachella’s family farmed asparagus, which proved to be lucrative. In 1916, his father gave him his first car, but Tachella didn’t give up his horses. He continued to break horses for plowing. The family farm boasted 10 head of work horses.
