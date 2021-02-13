100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 13, 1921
A red bandana handkerchief, carried by Abraham Lincoln in the days when he made campaign speeches, is preserved as an interesting relic by Mrs. Lily Hobe, of this town. The handkerchief, with a picture of the great emancipator, forms a Lincoln’s birthday display at Sawtelle’s jewelry store. When Lincoln was campaigning, Mrs. Hobe relates, he met her father, Land Zerby, postmaster of an Illinois town. The historical handkerchief was soiled and before the future president mounted the platform exchanged his handkerchief for a clean one of Mr. Zerby’s. Mr. Zerby treasured the souvenir and gave it to his daughter.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 13, 1971
More guidance counseling — better recreation facilities — summer jobs — sex education. These were just a few of the issues presented to the District 12 Committee on Children and Youth by boys and girls from several high schools in the area. Pendleton students were articulate in their dissatisfaction with the status quo. There is favoritism shown by the teachers, and too much emphasis on sports, they believe. “Why do we have to beg for band uniforms, when even the mouthpieces are bought for football players?” one student observed. There is discrimination against minority races in Pendleton, the students said. The policy on suspensions is unfair. And kids are tired of being bugged about their hair. A need for sex education in the schools was felt strongly by the students: “Too many girls are getting pregnant, and they should be informed on how to avoid it. Abortions cost $600, and not many can afford that. And middle-class girls can’t get pills. They’d have to go to their family doctors.”
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 13, 1996
With toothpaste in one hand and a package of Oreos in the other, Jaclyn Lewellyn got down to work. She and other students in Maria Gutoski’s English class at Hermiston’s Sandstone Middle School worked after school Monday to pack “care packages” for American troops in Bosnia. Their teacher got the names from former Pendleton resident Tana Devine, who has been stationed with her husband Patrick in Germany. In January, Patrick Devine was sent on the peace-keeping mission to Bosnia. In an East Oregonian story Jan. 23, Tana explained that during the missions, it’s an unspoken rule that the wives of enlisted men send care packages to the single men in the battalion, as well as to their husbands. But there are 40 single men in Patrick’s battery, and Tana said there aren’t enough spouses to go around. Tana asked for help, and that’s where the students came in. “I never expected this amount of support,” said Gutoski.
