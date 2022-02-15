A statement recently published here that the East Oregonian will soon be using foreign newsprint is entirely untrue. At the present time and for a great many years past the East Oregonian has secured its newsprint from the Crown-Willamette Paper company which has mills at Oregon City and at Camas, Wash. At no time has this paper considered using European newsprint. However, importations of foreign print during the past year have been very effective in breaking the backbone of war time high prices and therefore have been generally welcomed by publishers. As to price there is at present some advantage in favor of European newsprint but with reference to certain other points there is a distinct advantage to patronizing a home paper mill.
50 years ago — 1972
Ward Otis of Stanfield, is not opposed to people living in mobile homes or trailers, but he doesn’t want mobile homes located in his “general residential area” and he is trying to do something about it at city hall. Otis and some of his neighbors appeared at the Stanfield City Council’s meeting to protest their area on South Dunne being included in an R-2 or residential and trailers zone. He would like to have mobile homes restricted to parks or located in designated areas in the city. “I’ve seen it happen after McNary Dam construction and again after the freeway construction,” he said. “They move away and leave a pad of cement and a utility pole standing, and the rest of us with homes pay the tax bill.”
25 years ago — 1997
Fifteen acres donated in November for the future site of a 32-foot stainless steel replica of the Virgin Mary may instead offer the less holy sight of a gaping gravel pit to motorists passing in Interstate 84. The land’s donors, Mary Elizabeth Hansell and her son, John, own the surface rights to the land one mile west of the junction of I-84 and I-82. But the land’s deed specifies that mineral rights take precedence over surface rights, and the mineral rights were purchased by Jeddie Aylett of Hermiston with plans to expand his gravel business there. He later learned about the plans to put a statue on the same land. “It’s just a tragic situation,” said his attorney, Sam Tucker. “We feel really bad about it.” The proposed gravel pit is the latest obstacle in Lake Oswego developer Joe Locke’s efforts to site a shrine to pay tribute to his deceased mother.
