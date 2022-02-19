100 years ago — 1922
The bounty system of fighting predatory animals in Oregon stands an excellent chance of being succeeded by paid state trappers and hunters if sentiment expressed by those who attended the state meeting of the game wardens and the state game commission materializes, according to W. H. Albee, deputy game warden from the Umatilla district who returned yesterday evening from Portland where he was in attendance at the meeting. An effort to increase the present bounty on wolves caused the present bounty system to be attacked. It is claimed that Oregon has been assisting neighboring states materially by making payments such as are allowed on predatory animals. That the employing of hunters and trappers will be more effective and less expensive was the belief expressed at the meeting.
50 years ago — 1972
Lilly Chinn, Hermiston, 41-year-old Hong Kong Cafe owner-operator, has a deep-rooted bitterness toward the Red Chinese government for the misery and death it has dealt her family. She said she does not want to see the United States get associated in any way with the Red Chinese. Mrs. Chinn tussles with her English, but she put it this way: “If Nixon and those people get acquainted, we are going to get in trouble.” Mrs. Chinn’s husband, Daniel, is a native of Heppner. They met when he made a trip to Canton City in 1947. When the Communists swarmed over Canton City, China, it was a nightmare for Lilly and Daniel, with air raids and dynamite blasts. In the wake of the Communist move Lilly’s parents lost their two movie theaters. An uncle and his children starved to death. Many people were shot by the Reds. Mrs. Chinn said she likes Hermiston. She and her husband have no worries, no dynamite and no airplanes terrorizing them.
25 years ago — 1997
It will cost $4 million to repair aging, leaking McKay Dam, a price tag that would have to be partially borne by irrigation districts. That was the message Bureau of Reclamation officials delivered at a public information meeting at Stanfield Senior Center. “There’s not too many structures that are 50 years old that don’t need some structural modifications,” said Larry Wolf, a Safety of Dams engineer from the bureau’s Boise office. But many of the audience members complained loudly about the costs of the safety measures, arguing that irrigators were the only ones being charged for the repairs. The repairs are necessary to prevent a dam failure, although that threat is not at this time considered acute. There are approximately 4,200 people living along the Umatilla River, and 1,900 downstream of the dam along McKay Creek. If the dam were to fail, Wolf estimated the floodwaters would reach McKay School in 20 minutes and the confluence with the Umatilla River in 30 minutes.
