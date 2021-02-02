100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 2, 1921
At its meeting at the library last night the Community Service council voted to organize and undertake community work here under the name of The Pendleton Community Service. A constitution and by-laws were adopted. The constitution provides for a president, vice-president, and secretary-treasurer who will also be members of a committee of 11 to work out plans for civic activities. The eight other members of the committee are to be appointed by the president, the mayor and city superintendent of schools being members ex-officio. The most significant move of the meeting, in the estimation of R. E. Tucker, National community organizer, was the unanimous vote taken to promote and stimulate public interest in the erection of a community building or civic center. This building will include an auditorium, gymnasium, swimming pool, etc.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 2, 1971
“Gun control bills which are apt to be much more explosive than the gun itself always interested me so please send me a copy of your bill.” This comes from a letter written to Rep. Irvin Mann Jr., Stanfield, and is just one of the volume of comments that both he and Rep. Stafford Hansell, Hermiston, started receiving after they introduced their highway gun control bill. Their interest, the legislator explained, stemmed from a fatal accident in Hermiston where a young service station operator was killed when a hunter’s gun, with a shell in the chamber, fell out of the vehicle and fired as the pickup was being serviced. “We wanted a bill aimed at hunters and those on the highways with long stock guns. We did not mean it could not be loaded, only not have a shell in the chamber. ... After all, carrying a shell in the chamber at any time is against all rules of hunter safety,” Mann said. “It is amazing the support we have been getting from those who bothered to find out what we really meant.”
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Feb. 2, 1996
The rest of the state will get a look this week at a seamy side of Pendleton’s past. The television program “Oregon Field Guide” on Oregon Public Broadcasting will offer a segment on Pendleton’s bordellos. The bordellos operated from the turn of the century until they were closed down in 1953. Many of the former bordellos are boarded up and contain period furnishings. Miners came to the area first and then farmers, and Pendleton represented a place where all these people could spend their money. During harvest, employers would often come into Pendleton and round up their employees to get back to work. At one point there were 18 operating bordellos in the town. Pendleton residents who lived in the area while the bordellos were in operation said that respectable women were not seen on South Main Street.
